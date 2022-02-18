Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Multan Sultans will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Multan Sultans have won seven of their seven games, whereas the Gladiators have won three of their eight. The game will be live on Sony Six from 3.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they have won seven of their eight games this season. Shan Masood is the highest run-scorer of the side with 396 runs, whereas Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd highest with 345 runs. Tim David is in outstanding form, with 234 runs at strike-rate of 205.26. Khushdil Shah and Imran Tahir have scalped 13 wickets each, whereas Shahnawaz Dahani has ten wickets under his belt. This time is looking in fine form.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir.

Quetta Gladiators preview

Quetta Gladiators have won three of their eight games, and they lost their last game to Peshawar Zalmi. Jason Roy has scored a century in the tournament, whereas Will Smeed is also looking in fine form. The form of James Vince is a concern for the side. The way Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed, and Umar Akmal have batted in the middle-order will give them a lot of confidence. Naseem Shah will lead the pace line-up of the side, whereas Noor Ahmad will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Will Smeed, Jason Roy, James Vince, Iftekhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans are the favourites to win this game.