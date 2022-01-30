Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Islamabad United in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Peshawar Zalmi won their first game, whereas Islamabad United will start their campaign from this game. The game will be live on Sony Six from 2.30 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground is 167 runs. There’s a lot of dew factor thing in this time of the season, and batting will be easier in 2nd innings. Out of 35 T20 games played here, 26 games are won by the chasing teams.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi lost in the final last year, and they won their first game of this season. This batting of this side is excellent for the T20 format. Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been a constant T20 performer, but the way Yasir Khan batted was terrific. Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik will handle the middle-order, whereas Hussain Talat and Sherfane Rutherford will play the role of finishers. Usman Qadir is the leading spinner, but the pace department looks quite weak in this game.

Probable XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sameen Gul, Pat Brown, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir.

Islamabad United preview

Islamabad United will start their PSL 2022 campaign from this game. This team looks well balanced on the paper. Alex Hales is coming on the back of a brilliant BBL 11, whereas Raheem Stirling and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are also terrific T20 players. Asif Ali proved his class in the T20 World Cup, whereas the addition of Azam Khan is a bonus. Shadab Khan will take care of spin duties, whereas there are pacers like Hasan Ali, Merchant de Lange, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr in the team.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Raheem Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Merchant de Lange.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United will be the favourites to win this game.