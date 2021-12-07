Why are Aaron Finch and Unmukt Chand not playing today’s BBL 2021-22 match vs Adelaide Strikers?

Unmukt Chand not playing: The Indian cricketer will have to wait for his debut for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

During the third match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne, Melbourne Renegades captain Kane Richardson has won the bat flip and chose to field.

Readers must note that Richardson is leading in the absence of Nic Maddinson. With veteran pacer Peter Siddle leading Strikers in place of Travis Head (national duty), this will be a rare BBL match with two fast-bowling captains.

With Renegades and Strikers coming on the back of finishing in the bottom four on the points table last season, both of them would be eager to start on a winning note in BBL 11.

Why is Unmukt Chand not playing vs Adelaide Strikers?

Renegades, in particular, will be taking the field without their first-choice Playing XI as senior batting-pair of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are also unavailable for this match. While Finch is missing this match due to a knee injury, Marsh isn’t available due to a calf strain.

Squad update: Aaron Finch has been ruled out of tonight’s clash with the Strikers. Our final team will be confirmed at the bat flip, at 6.30pm.#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/cKVpoTnWVQ — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 7, 2021

Having announced his retirement from Indian cricket earlier this year, former Indian U-19 captain Unmukt Chand had signed with Renegades as one of their four overseas players for this season.

Chand, who has played for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, won’t be making his BBL debut tonight as he wasn’t named in Renegades’ 12-member squad on the eve of the match.

Melbourne Renegades Playing 11 – 1) Sam Harper (wk) 2) Mackenzie Harvey 3) Jake Fraser 4) James Seymour 5) Jonathan Merlo 6) Mohammad Nabi 7) Will Sutherland 8) James Pattinson 9) Kane Richardson (c) 10) Reece Topley 11) Zahir Khan.

Adelaide Strikers Playing 11 – 1) Jake Weatherald 2) Matthew Short 3) Harry Nielsen (wk) 4) Jonathan Wells 5) Ryan Gibson 6) Daniel Drew 7) George Garton 8) Rashid Khan 9) Daniel Worrall 10) Wes Agar 11) Peter Siddle (c).