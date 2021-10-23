Why is Ashton Agar not playing today’s ICC T20 World Cup match between Australia and South Africa?

Ashton Agar not playing: Australia have made a massive decision by not including their reliable spin-bowling all-rounder.

During the 13th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi, Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and chose to field.

“We would like to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, can’t see things changing a lot during the course of the game. We have a lot of experience in the side, we haven’t played as a group, but we’re looking forward to this tournament,” Finch said at the toss.

Leading South Africa for the first time in a global event, captain Temba Bavuma acknowledged the “privilege” and “responsibility” upon him in this World Cup.

“It’s been a privilege to lead the team in the tournament, big responsibility and looking forward to it. Our preparations have been good, have played a lot together We are coming off with some real momentum, not worried about any favourites tag, but we have to stay true to expectations – we have confidence in our team and we’ll look to do well,” Bavuma said at the toss.

Why is Ashton Agar not playing today’s match vs South Africa?

Talking about their Playing XI, Finch put forward a brave decision in the form of benching all-rounder Ashton Agar for this match. The development means that Australia will take the field with a tried and tested fast-bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

“Tough selection choices, but Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis and Mitch Swepson miss out,” Finch added. Readers must note that Agar has been Australia’s highest T20I wicket-taker in the last four years picking 41 wickets at an average of 21.17, an economy rate of 6.57 and a strike rate of 19.3.

Ashton Agar in T20Is for Australia: Last 4 years – Highest wicket-taker

Last 3 years – 2nd-highest wicket-taker

Last 2 years – Highest wicket-taker (2nd-highest overall)

Last 12 months – 2nd-highest wicket-taker But left out of the XI in #T20WorldCup2021 opener. 🤔 — Dixit Bhargav (@dixitbhargav09) October 23, 2021

South Africa, on the other hand, have refrained themselves from making such a significant change in their tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium today.