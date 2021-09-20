Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing today’s 1st ODI between Australia Women vs India Women in Mackay?

Harmanpreet Kaur not playing: The Indian vice-captain has been ruled out of the first match of the ongoing tour of Australia.

India ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the first ODI of the ongoing India Women’s tour of Australia in Harrup Park, Mackay.

India, who are playing an ODI in Australia after half-a-decade, would want to improve their record against them. Even in their last five matches against them, India have won a lone ODI.

The last time that India Women had played an ODI against Australia was during their home series in 2018 in which they were whitewashed 0-3.

In addition to playing three ODIs in Mackay, India Women are also scheduled to play one Test match and three T20Is in Carrara Oval as the whole tour will be played in Queensland.

Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing vs Australia Women today?

Even before the start of the tour, India have been dealt with a massive blow as Kaur won’t be taking part in the first ODI due to a “thumb injury”.

“She [Harmanpreet Kaur] was declared fit. She was selected for this tour but, unfortunately, some days back she got a hit on the thumb and she is not available for the first ODI. Next ODI, we will take a call according to her pain management and fitness management,” India head coach Ramesh Powar told reporters on the eve of the match with respect to Kaur’s injury status.

In the 14 ODIs that Kaur has played against Australia, she has scored 506 runs at an average and strike rate of 46 and 89.24 respectively with the help of one century and two half-centuries. In nine ODIs in Australia, Kaur has scored 125 runs at an average and strike rate of 25 and 66.13 respectively.