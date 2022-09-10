Why is Jemimah Rodrigues not playing today’s England women vs India women 1st T20I at Chester-le-Street?

Why is Jemimah Rodrigues not playing: The Indian right-handed batter displayed was in fine form during the Commonwealth Games 2022.

During the first of the three match IT20 series between India women and England women at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, England captain cum wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones has won the Toss and elected to field first, amid overcast conditions. Due to heavy rain which took place earlier, the Toss had to be delayed by half-an-hour.

“There’s been a bit of rain,” remarked England captain Amy Jones. “We want to have a look at the wicket and hopefully get something out of it early on.”

As for India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who wanted to bowl first as well, said, “we’re prepared for both, whether batting first or second”.

While medium pacer Lauren Bell will be making her T20I debut for England, power-hitter Kiran Navgire will make her maiden international appearance for India tonight.

Why is Jemimah Rodrigues not playing

India’s top-order batter Jamimah Rodrigues, who was part of the initial T20I squad for the ongoing England tour, has unfortunately been ruled out of the series after suffering from a hand injury last month, which had earlier also ruled her out of ‘The Hundred’ after playing a couple of matches for her franchise Northern Superchargers.

While addressing the pre-match media interaction on Friday, India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur had confirmed that Jemimah is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Jemi is still at the NCA, she is getting well. Once we have information about her and she is going about the series, we will update you accordingly,” Harmanpreet remarked.

As for India’s playing XI tonight, they have surprisingly picked mere two seamers in Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, despite overcast conditions.

Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav are the three frontline spinners in the XI.

England have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the first T20I. A look at our Playing XI for the game. Live – https://t.co/M3XbcmfVgG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/f0E3vLPmXj — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 10, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.