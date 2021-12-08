Why is Jonny Bairstow not playing today’s 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba?

Jonny Bairstow not playing: The English middle-order batter hasn’t been included in their Playing XI for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test.

During the first day of the ongoing first Ashes Test between Australia and England in Brisbane, England captain Joe Root has won the toss and chose to bat. Readers must note that Root has become the first-ever captain to lead England twice in away Ashes series.

“Immensely ready. We’ve prepared and planned very well for this series. So grateful to get the opportunity to play a series like this and we want to make the most of it,” Root told Fox Cricket at the toss.

“Very good seam attack, it was a difficult decision to make [to rest James Anderson and Stuart Broad]. There’s five Tests, it’s important that all of them are ready to go when called upon.”

Much like Root, Australia captain Pat Cummins also wanted to bat first in his maiden international match as captain. Having said that, Cummins remained unperturbed about the prospect of being asked to field first at the Gabba.

“I feel great. The buzz has been amazing. The boys are really excited and quite relaxed. We were probably going to have a bat but I think it is 50-50 here, I don’t think it really matters. There’s going to be a bit for us. We are really excited to get out there,” Cummins told Fox Cricket at the toss.

Why is Jonny Bairstow not playing vs Australia?

While Australia had announced their Playing XI on Sunday, England have made a couple of debatable decisions with respect to their Playing XI. As mentioned above, the visitors have included a specialist spinner in Jack Leach ahead of veteran pacer Stuart Broad. James Anderson, highest wicket-taker among fast bowler in Test cricket, had already been rested for this match.

In addition to these changes, England have also excluded batter Jonny Bairstow as Ollie Pope was picked ahead of him in the 12-member squad yesterday. It is worth mentioning that England haven’t provided any rationale behind picking Pope ahead of Bairstow for the first Test.

No Broad, no Bairstow and no Anderson. Bold by England. Let’s see what happens. Tourists to bat first at the Gabba. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/v0Ananr54H — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) December 7, 2021

In seven Tests in Australia across two Ashes series, Bairstow has scored 355 runs at an average of 27.30 including a magnificent century in Perth four years ago. Meanwhile, 23-year old Pope is playing his maiden Test match down under.