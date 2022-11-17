Why is Josh Hazlewood not playing today’s 1st ODI between Australia and England in Adelaide?

During the first ODI of England’s tour of Australia 2022 in Adelaide, newly-elected Australia ODI captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and chose to bowl in his first match as captain in this format.

“Looks like a really good wicket that will stay the same throughout so we’ll try and chase something down tonight. We’re really excited. We’ve had a good freshen up the last week,” Cummins told Fox Sports at the toss.

In what is going to be their first match after becoming overall white-ball champions, England captain Jos Buttler revealed that he was looking to bat first at the Adelaide Oval this afternoon.

“It’s been a great few days but full focus and attention on this game. We only have 12 ODIs until the next [ODI] World Cup. So, every game is vital. We were going to look to bat first,” Buttler told Fox Sports at the toss.

Why is Josh Hazlewood not playing vs England today?

With former captain Aaron Finch retiring from ODIs and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell breaking his leg in a freak accident, Australia have included batter Travis Head and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for the opening and No. 7 positions respectively. Having said that, an additional pace-bowling option in Stoinis has perhaps made them rest fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

With the surface at Adelaide Oval likely to assist spinners, Australia have included both spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Ashton Agar in their Playing XI for the first match. With an ICC Cricket World Cup to be played in India next year, Australia might also be tempted to play a couple of spinners more frequently from now on.

England, on the other hand, have also rested four T20 World Cup Champions to give an ODI debut to pacer Luke Wood. Barring all-rounder Liam Dawson, the visitors don’t have any spin-bowling option in their XI.