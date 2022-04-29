Why is Manish Pandey not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants?

Why Manish Pandey not playing today: Lucknow Super Giants have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 42nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Pune, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We are going to bowl first. We’d like to know what total to chase. We’d like to get first use of the conditions with the ball. There is very less dew here,” Agarwal told Star Sports at the toss.

“The guys are very chill about it [change in combination]. They are quite flexible. If we win the games, these things are not too much of an issue. We might not have had the kind of stats every other team would like to have, but it’s fine as long as we get two points on the board.”

Coming on the back of a 11-run victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Kings haven’t made any change to their Playing XI for this match.

Why is Manish Pandey not playing vs Punjab Kings today?

Unlike PBKS, Lucknow Super Giants have made a lone change to their Playing XI by bringing in fast bowler Avesh Khan for batter Manish Pandey. Readers must note that this is their first-ever match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

“When dew is not around, it’s quite an even game. It’s important for us to start well, really assess the conditions in the first couple of overs, set-up a really solid base and then enjoy our batting and explode. I have played here before, we’ll have to bat smartly,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

Pandey, who has scored 88 runs in six innings this season at an average and strike rate of 14.66 and 110 respectively, appeared to be the likeliest of names to be left out (for the second time this season) when his team was looking to play an extra bowler at this particular venue.

“It’s a high boundary-scoring ground, one extra bowler would give more options. It’ll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Ideally wouldn’t want him to bat, but if he does, it’s a good opportunity to show his batting skills,” Rahul added.

In his seven IPL 2022 matches, Avesh has picked 11 wickets at an average of 20.09, an economy rate of 8.28 and a strike rate of 14.5 to be LSG’s highest wicket-taker this season thus far.