Why is Martin Guptill not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2022 match between Australia and New Zealand at SCG?

Why is Martin Guptill not playing: New Zealand have dared to leave out their most experienced T20I cricketer today.

During the first Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“Going to bowl. There’s weather around but we also feel the wicket gets better and better as the game goes on. Every time you represent Australia, you feel pressure. We’ve always had amazing support,” Finch told the broadcaster at the toss.

Having last played a T20I against England just over a week ago, Australia have made a lone change to their Playing XI from the match. “[Steven] Smith, [Ashton] Agar, [Kane] Richardson and [Cameron] Green [are] the four players not playing,” Finch talked about their changes as his opening partner David Warner has returned to the Playing XI.

Why is Martin Guptill not playing vs Australia today?

Much like Finch, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also wanted to bowl first because of the weather. Yet to win a match in Australia since 2011, Williamson laid emphasis on playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a “fresh mindset”.

“Would have had a bowl as well for similar reasons. There has been a bit of weather around and nice to get it started. I guess there is no changing the past and we’re coming in with a fresh mindset,” Williamson told the broadcaster at the toss.

Although all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has missed this match due to an injury, opening batter Martin Guptill, all-rounder Michael Bracewell and fast bowler Adam Milne have been left out.

A special moment for two former @aucklandcricket Aces teammates at the @scg. @glenndominic159 receiving a commemorative tankard to mark his 50th T20I for NZ from the team’s most capped T20I player, @Martyguptill. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nS8vMJZvKe — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 22, 2022

Guptill, New Zealand’s most experienced cricketer in this format, hasn’t been left out for the first time this month. The 36-year old player had played only a lone match during the recently concluded New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series.

The same has been happening due to the Black Caps’ recent inclination towards batter Finn Allen.