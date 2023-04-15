Among the last two teams to have played four Indian Premier League 2023 league matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently hosting Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Although the home team did make a couple of changes to its Playing XI today, there still wasn’t any spot for New Zealand opening batter Finn Allen in RCB’s Playing XI.

Allen, 23, has been playing international cricket for over two years now. Known for his attacking instincts, the right-handed batter has a strike rate of 95 and 160.41 across 18 ODIs and 28 T20Is respectively. Having built a solid reputation for himself on the back of a serious potential, Allen didn’t take too long before occupying Martin Guptill‘s position in his national side.

Why is Finn Allen Not Playing for RCB in IPL 2023?

Having said that, Allen is yet to find a spot for himself in Royal Challengers’ Playing XI. Been with the franchise since IPL 2021, Allen continues to wait for an IPL debut.

A primary reason behind the same is Bangalore’s star-studded opening combination comprising captain Faf du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli. With all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, annother overseas all-rounder and an overseas fast bowler grabbing the four spots reserved for foreign cricketers, Allen might have to further wait to play for the first time in the biggest T20 league across the globe.

A possible way for Allen to find a place into the starting XI is for Kohli to bat at No. 3. As far as managing the overseas players are concerned, RCB could play Indian all-rounders in the lower middle-order. Alternatively, they could also field three Indian pacers.

Both the options, however, will be accompanied by a large amount of risk. Royal Challengers, who have had a tendency of suffering because of their bowling attack in all these years, are unlikely to compromise on their bowling resources in a bid to include a specialist batter who can’t bowl at all.