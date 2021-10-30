Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Australia?

Mitchell Marsh not playing: Australia have made a massive change to their Playing XI for their all-important clash against England.

During the 26th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Australia in Dubai, England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’ll have a bowl first. There is a bit of grass, it actually looks a good wicket. It’s been played on throughout the IPL as well. There could be dew factor later on, whether it comes or not who knows. Delighted with the way we have started. Two comprehensive wins in the two games that we have played, a tougher test today against a good side,” Morgan said at the toss.

Coming on the back of consecutive victories against West Indies and Bangladesh, England haven’t tinkered with their Playing XI for this match.

“We’ve got the same team. [on Mark Wood] Unsure as it stands now, he’s progressed quite nicely coming into every game, hasn’t been 100% yet,” Morgan added.

Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing vs England?

Much like Morgan, Australia captain Aaron Finch also wanted to chase in this high-profile clash. Also winning their first two Super 12 matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa, Finch hoped to emulate their winning performance.

“We would have done the same. Looks like a really good wicket, doesn’t change throughout. The trend has been batting second but we can put a big score on the board and defend it later on. There was real confidence in the side the other night which was nice. We’ve kept getting better and better. Hopefully that can continue tonight,” Finch said at the toss.

Unlike England, Australia have made a change to their Playing XI, a big one at that. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was being talked about as a vital cog in the wheel in this Australian squad, has been dropped to accommodate an extra spin-bowling option in Ashton Agar. While Marsh had scored 11 (17) against the Proteas Sri Lanka, he didn’t get to bat against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Ashton Agar back for Australia, Mitch Marsh dropped. Big toss to win for England too, asking Australia to bat first. Chasing sides 12 from 13 in the group stages of World Cup. #AUSvENG — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) October 30, 2021

“One change. Ashton Agar comes in for Mitch [Mitchell] Marsh. Just a bit of a restructure there. Going with the five specialist bowlers, nothing more to it than that,” Finch mentioned.