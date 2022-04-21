Why is Moeen Ali not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

Why Moeen Ali not playing: The defending champions have made a couple of changes in their overseas contingent for this match.

During the 33rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and chose to bowl to follow a prevailing trend in the tournament.

“We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage of that. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half,” Jadeja told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like Jadeja, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was also inclined towards chasing a target in Navi Mumbai tonight. However, Sharma considered being asked to bat first as a “blessing in disguise”.

“The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have to win all games but we can’t look that far ahead,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Moeen Ali not playing vs Mumbai Indians today?

Defending champions CSK have made a couple of changes to their squad as all-rounder Moeen Ali and fast bowler Chris Jordan have been replaced by all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius.

The Englishmen have been benched due to below par returns in the season till now. In five IPL 2022 innings, Ali’s 87 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 17.40 and 124.28 respectively. While Ali failed to pick a wicket in the eight overs that he’s bowled this season, Jordan’s two wickets have come at an average of 67.50, an economy rate of 10.50 and a strike rate of 38.5.

MI, on the other hand, have made three changes for this match. While fast bowler Riley Meredith and spinner Hrithik Shokeen have been handed debuts by the franchise, all-rounder Daniel Sams has been reinstated into the Playing XI.

“We have made three changes. [Riley] Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai. Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back in. There’s a bit of bounce and we know he [Meredith] can bowl quick,” Sharma added. All-rounder Fabian Allen, spinner Murugan Ashwin and fast bowler Tymal Mills have been left out by Indians tonight.