Cricket

Why is Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia?

Why is Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing today's T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Formula 1 is the Champions League"– Toto Wolff warns potential newcomers to not expect immediate success
Next Article
"I almost had a triple-double against Michael Jordan": Tracy McGrady was mesmerized by the Bulls legend, but the Raptors rookie was on his game
Cricket Latest News
Why is Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing today's T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia?
Why is Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia?

Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing: Afghanistan have made a major change to their Playing XI…