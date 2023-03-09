Why is Pat Cummins not playing today’s 4th Test between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The first day of the fourth Test of Australia’s tour of India 2023 kick-started on a political note with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese taking centrestage at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Singing and dancing performances, felicitation ceremony, cap presentation ceremony, Modi and Albanese meeting all the cricketers and standing alongside them for the National Anthems paved way for India captain Rohit Sharma and Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith walking out for the toss.

Leading Australia for the second time in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Smith won the toss and chose to bat on a pitch which is highly likely to put on display an equal level field with respect to the battle between the bat and ball. Although only a handful of overs have been bowled on Day 1 thus far, it seems that this match will be the first one of the series to continue till Day 4 at least.

Why is Pat Cummins not playing today vs India?

The fact that Smith walked out for the toss meant that Australia will be playing without regular captain Pat Cummins for the second time in a row in this four-match series.

Cummins, who had headed home to cater to his ailing mother after the second Test in Delhi last month, remains in Australia. Cummins’ absence from this match had been confirmed a few days before the scheduled start of the match.

While Australia didn’t tinker with a winning combination, India have made a lone like-for-like change in the form of pacer Mohammed Siraj having being given a rest to accommodate Mohammed Shami.

“We would have batted first [as well]. We know what needs to be done. It’s always nice to have some time off. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch. I hope it stays the same for all five days,” India captain Rohit Sharma told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.