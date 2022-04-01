Why is Sam Curran not playing IPL 2022: England players in IPL 2022 full list

Why is Sam Curran not playing IPL 2022: The English all-rounder was a crucial part of CSK in the previous two seasons of the IPL.

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is up and running although with most franchises beginning their run in the absence of some of their top overseas picks owing to their national commitments.

As far as the English players in the ongoing season are concerned, while some players are yet to begin their campaign, the others others including the likes of Jason Roy and Alex Hales opted out of the league despite getting picked during the mega auction due to the possible bio-bubble fatigue.

Apart from them, a few English players like Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Sam Curran did not even got themselves registered for the mega auction which took place in February.

Why is Sam Curran not playing IPL 2022

Sam Curran, 23, had injured his lower back during phase two of the previous IPL season, which meant that he was ruled out from the remaining matches in the UAE-leg.

Having not represented England in the T20 World Cup which followed soon after as well owing to the very injury, Curran opted to mark his unavailability from the ongoing IPL as well, as he wished to focus on his rehabilitation, and is likely to play for his County club Surrey after the rehab process is done with.

The 23-year-old took to his social media handle to express his sadness on the same in the month of January.

Curran has scored a total of 337 runs at an average of 22.47 in his IPL career so far. The all-rounder has also taken 32 wickets at an average of 31.09.

The 23-year-old had made his IPL debut in 2019 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He was then roped in by CSK for the next two seasons.

England players in IPL 2022 full list

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali were the two English T20 stars who were retained by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively.

Liam Livingstone (INR 11.50 Crore) and Jofra Archer (INR 8 Crore) were the two English players who attracted noteworthy bids, despite the latter marking his unavailability for ongoing IPL season. While Livingstone was roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS), Archer was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) as their future investment.

PBKS in Next Game:

Liam Livingstone OUT

Jonny Bairstow IN Can’t do much here considering how Rajapaksa has delivered. Livingstone missed the opportunity in these two games. #KKRvsPBKS | #IPL2022 https://t.co/qlRtkrNiZl — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 1, 2022

England players in IPL 2022 with price

Moeen Ali – Chennai Super Kings (INR 8 Crore)

Jos Buttler – Rajasthan Royals (INR 10 Crore)

Liam Livingstone – Punjab Kings (INR 11.5 Crore)

Jonny Bairstow – Punjab Kings (INR 6.75 Crore)

Chris Jordan – Chennai Super Kings (INR 3.5 Crore)

Tymal Mills – Mumbai Indians (INR 1.5 Crore)

Sam Billings – Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 2 Crore)

David Willey – Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 2 Crore)

Benny Howell – Punjab Kings (INR 40 Lakh).