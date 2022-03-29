Why is Shaheen Shah Afridi not playing today’s 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore?

Shaheen Shah Afridi not playing: Pakistan have included a couple of ODI debutants to their Playing XI for this match.

During the first ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan in Lahore, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field.

Azam, who had made his ODI debut at the Gaddafi Stadium seven years ago, is the only player from both the squads to have played a Lahore ODI in the past.

Pakistan, who had last won an ODI series against Australia a couple of decades ago, have lost 15 out of their last 16 matches in this format against this opposition. Facing a depleted opposition due to various reasons, the home teams wouldn’t have received a better chance of both improving their ODI record against Australia and make amends after a Test series.

Why is Shaheen Shah Afridi not playing vs Australia today?

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan have a handed ODI debuts to fast bowling-pair of Mohammad Wasim Jr and Zahir Mahmood. Having made their T20I debuts last year, Wasim and Mahmood have represented Pakistan in 10 and one T20I respectively till now.

Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, on the other hand, has been rested for this match. White-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is another notable absentee from the Pakistani XI as he continues to miss top-level cricket due to an injury.

As far as Australia are concerned, even they have included a couple of debutants in fast bowler Nathan Ellis and spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Specialist leg-spinners who have represented Australia in all three formats: Brad Hogg

MITCHELL SWEPSON

While all-rounder Cameron Green has been given an opportunity has a like-for-like replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head has opened the batting (for the 13th time in his career) with captain Aaron Finch on his ODI comeback after more than three years.