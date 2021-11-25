Why is Trent Boult not playing today’s 1st Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur?

Trent Boult not playing: New Zealand have taken the field without two of their tried and tested left-arm fast bowlers today.

During the first day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, India captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and chose to bat.

“Looking to bat first. Pitch looks really good. Generally slows down later on here. It’s an opportunity for all of us here to do well here and in Mumbai,” Rahane told Star Sports at the toss.

India, who had announced a Test debut for batter Shreyas Iyer on the eve of the match, have included three spinners who can bat and a couple of fast bowlers in Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as a lot of their first-choice players aren’t available for this match.

“Few of the senior guys are missing. So, it’s an opportunity for the youngsters. Shreyas [Iyer] is making his debut. We are all excited to play under the new coaching staff. I personally enjoy playing under Rahul bhai [head coach],” Rahane added.

Why is Trent Boult not playing vs India?

Much like Rahane, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also wanted to bat first at the Green Park today. As far as their Playing XI is concerned, New Zealand have hinted at wanting to adjust to the conditions than playing with their strength.

As a result, fast bowler Neil Wagner has had to make way for an extra spinner. While all-rounder Mitchell Santner hasn’t been included either, Rachin Ravindra has been handed a Test debut. In Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville, New Zealand have also completed a three-man spin-attack.

both teams have left arm spinners called A Patel and Ravindra!! #INDvNZ — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 25, 2021

“We would have batted first as well. But we got the ball in hand first, so it’s important we get some early wickets. Looking forward to this challenge. Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville have done well previously. We are going in with two spinners, two pacers and a spinning all-rounder debut in Rachin Ravindra,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

It is worth mentioning that New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult isn’t available for this two-match series. Boult had returned to New Zealand after the completion of the three-match T20I series.