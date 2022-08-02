Why today match is delayed: Why toss is delayed and what is IND vs WI Toss time 3rd T20I?

Why today match is delayed: There will be a delay in an international match for the second consecutive day tonight.

West Indies and India will lock horns for the second time in as many days in Basseterre for the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series. With the hosts finally winning a match against India in over two and a half years, a series score of 1-1 should bring the best out of both these teams in the remaining matches.

India, who were playing in St Kitts for the first time since 2006, lost their third match at the Warner Park. Yet to win a match across formats at this venue, the visitors would be keen to make amends in order to gain an advantage in the series.

Watch as the #MenInMaroon celebrate clinching victory in the second match of the @goldmedalindia T20 Cup, presented by Kent Water Purifiers #WIvIND 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/UV5Sl2zfAc — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

Why today match is delayed at Warner Park?

An unexpected three-hour delay to the second T20I has further resulted in a 90-minute delay to the third T20I. While Monday’s match had to be delayed due to logistical reasons, Tuesday’s match will be delayed due to a consequence of the same in terms of players finishing the previous match by evening.

“Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida,” CWI (Cricket West Indies) said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that the third T20I will be followed by West Indies and India playing a couple of T20Is in Florida. The fourth and fifth matches of this series will be played after a three-day break on Saturday and Sunday respectively.