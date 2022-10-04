Why Virat Kohli is not playing today: Why is KL Rahul not playing today’s 3rd T20I between India and South Africa in Indore?

Why Virat Kohli is not playing today: The former Indian captain is among the three Indian cricketers to be missing this match.

During the third T20I of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 in Indore, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to field on what he believes is a very “high-scoring” ground.

“We’re going to field first. It’s a very high-scoring ground. I feel the pitch won’t change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Unsure of what to do after winning the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma remained unperturbed on being asked to bat first at the Holkar Stadium tonight. Having lost their first bilateral T20I series in India, Bavuma acknowledged this match being a “last opportunity” for them ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

ALSO READ: Highest innings totals in Indore T20Is

“Wasn’t too sure on what to do today. Not too fussed about losing the toss. As a leader, these are the kind of games you want to contribute. Hopefully, I can repay the team today,” Bavuma told Star Sports at the toss.

Why Virat Kohli is not playing today vs South Africa?

India have made three changes to their Playing XI for a dead-rubber. Vice-captain KL Rahul, former captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh are not playing this match.

Batter Shreyas Iyer and fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have been included into the Playing XI in a bid to bolster the bowling attack. With an ICC T20 World Cup 2022 spot up for grabs, both Yadav and Siraj would want to tick multiple boxes in the last audition. While Yadav has played all of one T20I in the last three and a half years, Siraj will be playing one after more than seven months.

“Three changes for us. Virat [Kohli] and KL [Rahul] have been rested and Arshdeep [Singh] misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary [measure], nothing serious [smiles],” Sharma added. The move to leave out Rahul and Kohli has it in it to become a topic of debate considering how both of them had just managed to find some form.

Meanwhile, South Africa have made a lone change to their Playing XI as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been given an opportunity for fast bowler Anrich Nortje (rested).