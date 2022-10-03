Holkar Stadium T20 records: Indore Cricket Stadium T20 records and highest innings total

Holkar Stadium T20 records and highest innings totals: Indore is all in readiness of hosting its 10th international match tomorrow.

The last match of the first leg of South Africa’s second tour of India this year will be played at the Holkar Stadium on Tuesday. Holkar Stadium, which had last hosted an international match in the form of an India-Sri Lanka T20I in January 2020, will be hosting one after almost 33 months.

While India have been unbeaten in both their Indore T20Is thus far, South Africa will be playing their first-ever T20I here tomorrow. South Africa’s only appearance in the city had happened in an ODI seven years ago when they had lost by 22 runs.

Yet to be confirmed officially, multiple reports suggest that India have rested vice-captain KL Rahul and former captain Virat Kohli for a dead-rubber third T20I. If true, the development will hand opportunities to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 standby players.

South Africa, on the other hand, will also be looking to make changes to their Playing XI to avoid a T20I series whitewash.

Holkar Stadium T20 records

Highest run-scorers in Indore T20Is are KL Rahul (134), Rohit Sharma (118), Kusal Perera (111), Upul Tharanga (47) and Shreyas Iyer (34). Other Indian batters part of the current squad to have played a T20I at this venue are Virat Kohli (30), Dinesh Karthik (5) and Rishabh Pant (1).

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Holkar Stadium are Kuldeep Yadav (5), Yuzvendra Chahal (4), Shardul Thakur (3), Navdeep Saini (2) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2). Barring Chahal, no other Indian bowler part of the current squad has played a T20I here in the past.

Highest innings totals in Indore T20Is

Highest innings total across a couple of Indore T20Is is also India’s highest T20I innings total (fifth-highest overall). Batting first during the inaugural Indore T20I, India had amassed 260/5 in 20 overs on the back of a match-winning 165-run opening partnership (highest among Indian batters) between Sharma (118) and Rahul (89).

Also won by India, the second Indore T20I had witnessed the home team chasing down a 143-run target with 15 balls to spare.