WI vs ENG T20 Head to Head Record | West Indies vs England T20I Stats | Barbados T20I

WI vs ENG T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first WI vs ENG T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing England’s tour of West Indies will be played in Barbados tonight. Set to host England in the shortest format after almost three years, West Indies’ main motive would be to avoid a whitewash unlike last time.

Arguably the most successful T20I team, West Indies are in a proper transitioning phase with their T20 stalwarts no longer the force that they were known for. West Indies, who aren’t short on talent especially in this format, will have to stand tall on their potential against one of the best white-ball sides of our times.

Despite missing multiple first-choice players due to their involvement in the recently concluded Ashes 2021-22, England will start the five-match series as favourites. Led by Eoin Morgan and comprising of all different names other than wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings, the visitors will be in urgent need of returning to winning ways after a drubbing down under lately.

Hobart ➡ Sydney ➡ Los Angeles

➡ Miami ➡ Barbados! 🏝 Bilbo joins the tour 🙌#WIvENG | @sambillings pic.twitter.com/fQluTmDU7w — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2022

WI vs ENG T20 Head to Head Record

Total number of matches played: 19

Matches won by WI: 11

Matches won by ENG: 8

Matches played in West Indies: 8 (WI 4, ENG 4)

Matches played in England: 7 (WI 4, ENG 3)

Most runs for WI: 148 (Darren Bravo)

Most runs for ENG: 228 (Eoin Morgan)

Most wickets for WI: 6 (Sheldon Cottrell)

Most wickets for ENG: 15 (Adil Rashid)

Most catches for WI: 5 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for ENG: 8 (Chris Jordan)

It was three months ago when West Indies and England had played their last T20I against each other. An ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Group match in Dubai had resulted in England winning by 6 wickets after bundling out West Indies for 55 in 14.2 overs.