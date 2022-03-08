WI W vs ENG W Head to Head ODI Record | West Indies Women vs England Women ODI Stats | Dunedin ODI

WI W vs ENG W Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the WI-W vs ENG-W WODI.

The seventh match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will be played between West Indies Women and England Women in Dunedin tomorrow.

Having registered an enthralling 3-run victory against hosts New Zealand in their tournament opener, West Indies are at the fifth position on the points table. On the contrary, defending champions England are one position lower than West Indies. While England’s tournament opener against Australia was also captivating but it found them on the wrong end of a 12-run loss.

In what will be the third World Cup 2022 match at the University Oval, it will be the first-ever WODI for West Indies here. Meanwhile, England have won and lost a match each at this venue in the past. Apart from the experience of playing at the venue, England would also be banking on their stellar head-to-head record against West Indies which includes winning their last five matches in a row.

WI W vs ENG W Head to Head ODI Record

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by WI-W: 5

Matches won by ENG-W: 15

Matches played in West Indies: 11 (WI-W 4, ENG-W 6)

Matches played in England: 9 (WI-W 1, ENG-W 7)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 2 (WI-W 0, ENG-W 2)

Most runs for WI-W: 312 (Stafanie Taylor)

Most runs for ENG-W: 360 (Tammy Beaumont)

Most wickets for WI-W: 19 (Afy Fletcher)

Most wickets for ENG-W: 21 (Katherine Brunt)

Most catches for WI-W: 7 (Hayley Mathews)

Most catches for ENG-W: 8 (Katherine Brunt)

WI ready to go again🏏 Fine tuning ahead of our 2nd @cricketworldcup match vs England 🏟University Oval, Dunedin. 🗓March 9 at 11am (Tuesday March 8 at 6pm AST)

📺 ESPN#CWC2022 #TeamWestIndies #MaroonWarriors pic.twitter.com/cw8vjZGCBA — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 8, 2022

The last time when these two teams had contested in a WODI was in Chelmsford during West Indies Women’s tour of England 2019. England, who had whitewashed West Indies in that three-match series, had won by the third WODI by 135 runs (D/L Method).

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).