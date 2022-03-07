ICC Womens World Cup points table: Women’s World Cup 2022 standings

ICC Womens World Cup points table: The SportsRush brings you the points table of the ICC 2022 Women’s World Cup.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 has started in New Zealand, and five games have been played in the tournament so far. The pitches in the tournament have been fantastic so far, and the games have been pretty exciting.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the fifth game of the tournament. Suzie Bates just became the sixth player in history to score over 1000 runs in the World Cup. New Zealand registered their first win of the campaign.

A total of four batters have scored centuries in the tournament so far. Rachael Haynes, Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, and Nat Sciver are the batters to reach the magical number. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayabonga Khaka are leading the wicket-taking charts with four wickets under their belt.

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by nine wickets! 👏 Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr steer the White Ferns to a comfortable win.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/bkaJL0wVcn — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 7, 2022

ICC Womens World Cup points table

India defeated Pakistan by a huge margin, and that’s why they are the table-toppers, whereas Pakistan are at the bottom position. South Africa, Australia, and West Indies have also won their only game so far. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and England are in search of their first win.

Rank Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 India Women 1 1 0 2 +2.140 2 South Africa Women 1 1 0 2 +0.640 3 New Zealand Women 2 1 1 2 +0.532 4 Australia Women 1 1 0 2 +0.240 5 West Indies Women 1 1 0 2 +0.060 6 England Women 1 0 1 0 -0.240 7 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 -0.923 8 Pakistan Women 1 0 1 0 -2.140

All eight teams will face each other once in league stages, whereas the top-4 teams will qualify for the Semi-Finals. The games will be played across six venues in New Zealand i.e., Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch, Tauranga, Dunedin, and Wellington.

A total of 31 games will be played during the month-long tournament. Wellington’s Basin Reserve will host the first semi-final, whereas Christchurch’s Hagley Oval will host the second one. The final match will be also be played at the Hagley Oval on April 3.