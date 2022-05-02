Cricket

Wide rules in cricket: Was it a wide ball in cricket match between KKR and RR in 2022 IPL?

Wide rules in cricket: Was it a wide ball in cricket match between KKR and RR in 2022 IPL?
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Seeing Shaq leave Magic for Lakers was like Mike Tyson hit me”: Horace Grant was flabbergasted upon watching ‘Big Diesel’ join Kobe Bryant and co
Next Article
"LeBron James didn't know his teammates would be this bad!": Shannon Sharpe defends Lakers star against all criticism levied against him this past season
Cricket Latest News
Wide rules in cricket: Was it a wide ball in cricket match between KKR and RR in 2022 IPL?
Wide rules in cricket: Was it a wide ball in cricket match between KKR and RR in 2022 IPL?

Wide rules in cricket: There was quite some confusion during the penultimate Over of the…