Will Aaron Finch play today against Delhi: Will Pat Cummins play tonight’s IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Will Aaron Finch play today against Delhi: Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins missed the last game of IPL 2022 due to injuries.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 41st league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders started the tournament on a brilliant note, but they have struggled a lot in the last few games. The batting of the side has been an issue this season, and the overseas composition has been a mess as well. Umesh Yadav started the tournament on a brilliant note, but the bowling of the side has also struggled lately.

Kolkata Knight Riders missed both Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins in the last game due to their respective niggles. The overseas composition of Kolkata Knight Riders has been a big issue for them. Sheldon Jackson has struggled this season with both bat and the gloves.

To adjust Sam Billings to do the playing eleven, KKR will have to sacrifice the services of Aaron Finch. Although, Aaron Finch smashed a brilliant half-century in the game against Rajasthan Royals. The arrival of Finch brings much-needed opening aggression at the top of the KKR side.

Pat Cummins finishes things off in style! Also brings up the joint fastest half-century in #TATAIPL off 14 deliveries.#KKR win by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare. Scorecard – https://t.co/22oFJJzGVN #KKRvMI #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/r5ahBcIWgR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2022

Pat Cummins also missed the last game due to a niggle, and Tim Southee replaced him. Southee bowled brilliantly in the last game and scalped three wickets. In IPL 2022, Tim Southee has scalped eight wickets in three games at an economy of 6.66. Southee has been able to swing the ball well, and the track at Wankhede will assist him too.

Pat Cummins smashed the joint-fastest half-century of IPL earlier this season, but he has struggled in the primary job. Cummins has scalped just four wickets in four games at a terrible economy of 12.00. So even if Pat Cummins gets fit, KKR may stick with Tim Southee in this game as well.

The arrival of Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins will depend upon the overseas composition of the side as they are expected to be fully fit for this game.