Will Dhoni play IPL 2023: Is Dhoni playing IPL 2023?

Will Dhoni play IPL 2023: MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will the next edition of Indian Premier League in 2023.

Chennai Super Kings are playing against Rajasthan Royals in the 68th league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. This much does not hold any importance for Chennai Super Kings, but ‘Will Dhoni play the next season’ is the constant question in every last match of the season for Chennai Super Kings.

The questions started in IPL 2020 when Danny Morrison asked MS Dhoni about his future, and Dhoni’s ‘definitely not’ statement went viral.

“You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey – whether it’s this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey you will have to wait and watch,” MS Dhoni said to Danny Morrison in IPL 2020.

After winning the IPL 2021 with Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni again gave a subtle hint to Harsha Bhogle that he will be available to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.

Will Dhoni play IPL 2023

In the game against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni was asked the same question, and he confirmed that he will definitely play next season for the Chennai Super Kings and that he wants to retire in front of the Chennai crowd.

“Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans,” MS Dhoni said at the toss.

“Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans.” – #AnbuDen THA7A 💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #RRvCSK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 20, 2022

MS Dhoni has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings setup since the inception of the IPL, and he has been the icon of the side. Under MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title four times. Ahead of the IPL 2022, MS Dhoni surprised everyone by handling the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings had a terrible start to the IPL, and MS Dhoni was again appointed the captain. Dhoni will not just play in IPL 2023, but he will also be the captain of the side.