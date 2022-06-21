Will Pat Cummins play today: Will Pat Cummins play 4th SL vs AUS ODI at Colombo?

Will Pat Cummins play today: Australian pacer missed the third ODI match of Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI series.

Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the 4th match of the 5-match ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lankan can win this series by winning the match, whereas the Australians would want to level it.

The spinners of the Sri Lankan team are on fire, and the top-order batters have also done their job really well. Australia is struggling to find a balance in their playing eleven due to some injury issues in their setup. This is a must-win match for the Aussies, and they would want to make a comeback.

Will Pat Cummins play today

It was a bit of a surprise when Pat Cummins was not involved in the 3rd ODI match. The Australian team went with just three specialist bowlers in their playing eleven, and it was clear that the team was struggling in the game. Apart from Pat Cummins, Steve Smith was also rested in the last game.

However, the fourth ODI is the do-or-die one for the Australian side, and they will have to register a win anyhow in this match. It is almost confirmed that Pat Cummins will find a way to make it into the playing eleven of the side. Cummins has scalped four wickets in just matches of the series, and he has bowled some great spells.

Cummins went on Twitter and said that he is excited about the 4th ODI match. This tweet almost confirms that Cummins will be back for the match in Colombo.

“Excited for ODI game 4 tonight in Colombo #SLvAUS,” Pat Cummins tweeted.

Pat Cummins missed the T20I leg of the series due to an injury he suffered while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Cummins had an average season in the IPL, but he has played well in the two matches of the ODI series so far.