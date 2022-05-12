Will Suryakumar Yadav play today: Suryakumar Yadav injury update for CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match

Will Suryakumar Yadav play today: Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav missed the last game due to a forearm injury.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the 59th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. This game is also called the El-Clasico of the IPL. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are officially ruled out of the tournament, whereas there are still some chances left for the Chennai Super Kings. Although, Chennai Super Kings will have to win all of their remaining games in order to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Sukumar Yadav has been the backbone of the Mumbai Indians’ batting since IPL 2018. Suryakumar was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2018 mega auction for a price of INR 3.20 crores. He was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions.

Suryakumar Yadav has been battling with injuries this season. He missed the initial games of IPL 2022 due to a finger injury. Suryakumar Yadav broke his finger earlier this year, which was said to be a hairline fracture. He finally made his first appearance in IPL 2022 against KKR on 6 April 2022.

With all your good wishes and support, I will be back in no time 😇 To my MI family, I will be cheering for you from the other side, this time. Let’s finish the tournament on a high note and display our true character on field. 💪 pic.twitter.com/WXfd2iwZIW — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 9, 2022

In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders only, it was reported that Suryakumar Yadav had yet another injury. It is said to be a forearm injury, and Suryakumar Yadav has been officially ruled out of the IPL 2022 season.

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised to rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” the franchise said in a statement.

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the best batters of the Mumbai Indians this season. He has scored 303 runs this season at 43.28, courtesy of three half-centuries. He also had an impressive strike-rate of 145.67.