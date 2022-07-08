Will Virat Kohli play tomorrow match: Is Virat Kohli playing IND vs ENG 2nd T20 at Edgbaston?

Will Virat Kohli play tomorrow match: The former team India skipper is part of the squad for the second and third T20Is versus England.

Dominant, aggressive performances with the bat from the likes of Deepak Hooda (33 off 17), Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19), and then Hardik Pandya (51 off 33) had helped team India post a massive score of 198/8 during the first T20I against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Now, with Virat Kohli having joined the squad for the second and third T20Is which are set to take place tomorrow and the day after at Birmingham and Notttingham respectively, the captain, coach and the rest of the team management have found themselves in a fix as to who should act as the sacrificial lamb to accommodate India’s veteran batter across formats.

As for Kohli, who last played a T20I against West Indies in February this year, has missed team India’s next three shortest format series against Sri Lanka, South Africa, and more recently Ireland.

Will Virat Kohli play tomorrow match

With the T20 World Cup in Australia set to take place in around four months from now, Virat Kohli is definitely a crucial part of the T20I squad, and would need to have the match practice against top-quality sides like England, to prove his form which has seen a continued slump for quite a many months now.

Thus, Kohli is highly likely to make it to the playing XI in the both the upcoming T20Is against England.

#ViratKohli after practice today. Nice to say speaking in Punjabi and hindi with Indian net bowlers. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/7WaJqjEH0A — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 8, 2022

The development would mean that one of Suryakumar Yadav or Deepak Hooda would have to make way for him, with Ishan Kishan likely to make way for Rishabh Pant as well.

Or, Virat is slated at the opening slot alongside Rohit, with Rishabh Pant then set to warm the bench alongside Ishan Kishan, with Dinesh Karthik as the lone wicket-keeper batter in the eleven.

It is worth of a mention that Hooda had, just a few days ago during the tour of Ireland, smashed his maiden T20I hundred, and then followed it up with a quick-fire and fearless 33 off 17 deliveries to make it difficult for him to be ignored by the decision-makers of the team.