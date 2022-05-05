Will Washington Sundar play today: Washington Sundar injury update for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match

Will Washington Sundar play today: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-rounder has been struggling with injuries this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in the 50th league game of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals have won four of their nine games in the tournament, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have won five of their nine. The Capitals’ batting has been a concern for the side, and they would want to get back on the track. Sunrisers Hyderabad have played well, but they have also lost their last couple of games.

The fitness of Washington Sundar will be a thing to watch out for in this game. Sundar injured his hand while fielding in the last game against Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-rounder Washington Sundar made his much-awaited return to the playing eleven in the last game, but it was not a great return for him. Washington Sundar injured his bowling hand again while fielding against Chennai Super Kings in the last game.

In the fourth over of the game, Washington Sundar injured himself while fielding, and then he could not bowl a single over in the game. He came to bat, but his stay was for just a couple of balls. Head coach Tom Moody also gave an update regarding Washington Sundar’s injury.

“It’s very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand where he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it’s not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched,” Moody said at the post-match presentation of the SRH vs CSK game.

“But unfortunately, it wasn’t in a state where he could bowl. It really did have an impact on for us in that early phase of bowling, given he has such a critical bowler for us.”

Earlier Washington Sundar injured his hand against Gujarat Titans, and he was forced to miss the next three games for the side. It is almost assured that Washington Sundar won’t play against Delhi Capitals tonight. Shreyas Gopal or Jagadeesha Suchith are expected to replace him.