Will Washington Sundar play today: Washington Sundar injury update for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match

Will Washington Sundar play today: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has missed the last three games due to an injury.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th league game of Indian Premier League 2022. Both sides have played some brilliant cricket in the tournament so far. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a streak of five successive victories, whereas Gujarat Titans have just lost one game in the tournament so far. SRH would want to monitor the fitness of their ace all-rounder Washington Sundar ahead of the game. The winner of this game will reach at the top of the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in incredible form this season, and the arrival of Washington Sundar is quite important for them. Sundar has missed the last three games due to a hand injury.

Washington Sundar got injured in the last IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans only. He got injured while fielding and could not complete his full quota of overs as well. After the game, Tom Moody revealed that Washington Sundar will make his return after two games, but he missed the last game as well.

Kane Williamson revealed at the toss in the last game that Washington Sundar is recovering well, and he should be fit in the next few days.

“He (Washington Sundar) is recovering well, another few days should help him out a lot,” Williamson said at the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Washington Sundar has played well this season for the SRH side with both and the ball. Sundar has scalped four wickets in IPL 2022 at an economy of 7.85, whereas he has smashed one brilliant half-century against Rajasthan Royals.

If all goes well, Washinton Sundar should be fit to play in the game against Gujarat Titans. Although, Jagadeesha Suchith has done well in Sundar’s absence.