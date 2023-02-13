Women IPL unsold players 2023: Unsold players of IPL 2023 full list

Team India’s two biggest stars in Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were coincidentally the first two names which were called out by the auctioneer, which made way for a perfect beginning to the first ever auction for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023.

The first player in Mandhana, along expected lines turned out to be the costliest player of the auction as well, roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the sum of INR 3.40 Crore.

The excitement amongst the fans was explicit across the social media platforms, and even more so back in South Africa where the members of the Indian women’s team are presently partaking in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

Heartwarming videos of the entire team celebrating in unison during and post the very first bidding war for Mandhana between MI and RCB, or that post pacer Renuka Singh was roped in by the RCB as well is already viral across the internet.

However, some big overseas names, which include as many as four international team captains in Heather Knight (England), Sune Luss (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), and Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) remained unsold during the initial round of the auction.

However, Mathews (MI) and Knight (RCB) were ultimately roped in during the second round of the accelerated auction at their base price of INR 40 Lakh each.

Women IPL unsold players 2023

