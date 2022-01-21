“Would this happen to LeBron in the NBA? or Virat Kohli in the IPL”: Steve Smith denied permission to play in BBL 11 for Sydney Sixers

BBL 11: Cricket Australia have denied Sydney Sixers’ request of letting Steve Smith play the finals of the Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers, the two-time defending BBL champions are looking for their 3rd successive BBL title. They finished in the top-2 of the tournament, and they will now face Perth Scorchers in the first qualifier game. Nathan Lyon has already joined the side after completing his role in the Ashes series.

Steve Smith is also a household Sixers name and once he led them to the Champions League glory. He last played for the Sixers in BBL 09, where he scored 120 runs in four games at a strike-rate of 151.90. He did not sign a contract this year as Australia were set to face New Zealand for a white-ball series.

However, the Kiwi series got postponed, and Smith expressed his desire to play in the BBL finals. He had a chat with club captain Moises Henriques, and he flew to Melbourne on sudden notice. Sydney Sixers were sure of having Smith in the side, as they have a vacant spot of James Vince in the side. It was looking like Smith will definitely play in the BBL finals for the Sixers.

BBL 11: Steve Smith won’t play for Sydney Sixers in BBL Finals

However, Cricket Australia have denied the request to allow Steve Smith to play in the finals. Apart from Sydney Thunder, all the other finalist teams disagreed to allow Smith. “Denied on the basis that further adjustment to the league regulations was unanimously rejected by other state associations/clubs in the interest of fairness,” CA issued a statement.

👀

Steve Smith is at the Gabba. We have some serious Heat v Sixers action coming up from 6.10pm local #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/bPJE8tntHf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2020

Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon has expressed his frustration on the same. He has said that if CA wants BBL to be a fan-facing tournament, they should have allowed Steve Smith.

“Would this happen to LeBron in the NBA? ‘Sorry Tom Brady in the NFL, or Virat Kohli in the IPL. You can’t play because we had a change at a point in time.’ It would never happen,” Germon said.

“If we are serious about the BBL being fan-facing and a wonderful competition and we have Smith, who wants to play. He is the vice-captain of Australia and can play, it just doesn’t make sense. The players and myself and the club are hugely frustrated and disappointed.”

Alex Carey and Travis Head have joined the Strikers, whereas Usman Khawaja is back for the Sydney Thunder. Scott Boland is also with the Hurricanes, whereas Smith won’t be able to play.