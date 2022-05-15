Wriddhiman Saha IPL auction 2022: Wriddhiman Saha IPL Price 2022

Wriddhiman Saha IPL auction 2022: The veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter has been among the runs in IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha once again provided his team with a brisk start. Opening the batting with Shubman Gill (18) in a 134-run chase against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Saha played a titular role in a 43-ball 59-run opening partnership.

Although guided by some luck in the first over itself, Saha made it a point to convert his fortunate start into a match-winning innings. Saha, who hit a total of three boundaries in the first over bowled by Mukesh Choudhary, hit another four fours and a six in the powerplay.

With the required run rate less than six after six overs, Saha didn’t take unnecessary risks once the fielding restrictions were lifted. Being able to easily find the singles and doubles, the right-hand batter brought up a 42-ball half-century in the 14th over.

In what was his 21st T20 half-century, it was the 37-year old player’s 11th in the IPL, fourth at this venue, third for GT and maiden against his second IPL team in CSK.

Well done Saha 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 15, 2022

Saha, who scored 67* (57) with the help of eight fours and a six, powered Gujarat to their ninth victory of the season in the last over.

Wriddhiman Saha IPL auction 2022 price

Saha, who remained unsold in the first round of IPL 2022 mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year, was bought by Titans for INR 1.9 crore on the second day of the auction. Thus, becoming the fifth team to make a successful bid for him in IPL auction.

Having registered himself in the price category of INR 1 crore, Saha had enticed interest from both these teams, i.e., Chennai and Gujarat.