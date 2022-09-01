“Ye kis line me agaye aap?”: Suryakumar Yadav quizzes Rohit Sharma post his revelation of a possible debut movie project on social media

Suryakumar Yadav quizzes Rohit Sharma as latter announces his debut in a possible movie project via a social media post on Thursday.

‘Player of the match’ from the last match versus Hong Kong, Suryakumar Yadav, along with millions of other social media users were left scratching their heads, as India’s all-format captain Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of a new debut project featuring him, and a host of other superstars across different fields.

Presented by ‘Ohseem’ and titled ‘Mega Blockbuster’, the 35-year-old dropped the poster of his upcoming project, while also announcing the project’s trailer date which will be out on September 4.

“Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster,” wrote Rohit Sharma in his Instagram post, to initiate discussions amongst his followers as to whether their superstar batter is set to make his movie debut, or is it part of an ad-campaign.

Suryakumar Yadav quizzes Rohit Sharma

A couple of hours post Rohit took to his Instagram handle to announce the same, Surykumar Yadav, seemed to pull his skipper’s leg, while commenting “Ye kis line me agaye aap?” or “in which field have you headed into?”

Rohit is seen posing for the lens with his hands folded, while donning a Sky Blue checks shirt, with a smile on his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Interestingly, apart from Rohit, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan, and Tamil cinema superstar Karti, also shared similar posters of the ‘Mega Blockbuster’ across their respective social media handles.

While fans of the aforementioned superstars in their fields are brainstorming their ways to guess what this new project is all about, several users feel it might well be an advertisement campaign by the online shopping site Meesho.

As for India’s campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 is concerned, they will next face the winner of Pakistan and Hong Kong in the ‘Super 4’ stage on Sunday.