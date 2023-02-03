“Ye kya ho raha hai!”: How Sachin Tendulkar’s Bombay teammates were stunned upon seeing him hit his childhood friend at Wankhede Stadium

When the legendary Sachin Tendulkar made his First-Class debut at the age of mere 15, his then captain of the Bombay team – Dilip Vengsarkar was surprised to note the sheer strength in the teenager’s arms.

As per Vengsarkar, nobody in the entire Bombay Ranji Trophy squad could defeat Tendulkar when it came to arm wrestling.

His childhood friend Ricky Couto, who later went on to become a state-level umpire for the Mumbai Cricket Association, officiating for some good 26 years, also had confirmed the same.

“Sachin used to play panja (arm wrestling) game. Till today nobody has been able to beat him from our group. Kambli also stood no chance. Sachin used to play with me opingo-betingo (a fistful children’s game). I might have had fights with Sachin more than the runs he has scored while playing opingo-betingo,” Ricky had remarked.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Bombay teammates were stunned upon seeing him hit his childhood friend

Having made a mark like very few have had in the world of Cricket, a modest Tendulkar still greeted Ricky like he did during his childhood days, despite having already spent over a decade playing for his country.

During one of Tendulkar’s Ranji Trophy matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Ricky had arrived to meet his dear friend.

ALSO READ: How a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar got back on his feet after being hit on his nose by a Waqar Younis delivery

Upon having a first glance of him, the ‘Master Blaster’ wasted no time and started handing him some severe fist blows before his teammates. Failing to comprehend what went wrong between the two, the team members exclaimed, ‘Ye kya ho raha hai,’ (what’s going on?).

Ricky replied to Sachin’s confused teammates in the Marathi language, that this is a game they used to play during childhood.

“Hi aamcha game hai opingo-betingo’ (this is our game),” remarked Ricky.