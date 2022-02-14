IPL 2022 all team Playing 11: Probable Playing 11 of all IPL teams after auction

IPL 2022 all team Playing 11: A total of 237 players across 10 teams will be taking part in Indian Premier League 2022.

A two-day mega auction before the 15th season of the Indian Premier League was a successful event in Bengaluru wherein each of the 10 teams tried its best to put together a formidable squad. While some of them hit the nail on the head, others faltered a bit to lack behind, at least on paper.

A grand total of INR 551.7 crore was spent to buy 204 (137 Indian and 67 overseas) players over the weekend. While 107 out of these 204 players are capped, the remaining 97 are uncapped.

Readers must note that each franchise was allotted INR 90 crore to build a squad for IPL 2022. With only INR 9.8 crore left as a collective amount after the auction, 10 teams have splurged a whopping INR 890.2 crore to acquire the services of 237 players (160 Indian and 77 overseas) for this season.

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new IPL teams, shelled out a maximum of INR 90 crore to put together a 21-member squad. Punjab Kings, who had entered the auction with the highest purse, spent the lowest amount of INR 86.55 (saving INR 3.45 crore in the process) to buy 25 players. Apart from Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians also exhausted the player limit of 25.

It is noteworthy that a 10-team IPL will be conducted for the first time since IPL 2011. As far as more than eight teams are concerned, the last time that it happened in the IPL was in 2013.

IPL 2022 all team Playing 11

