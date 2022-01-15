“There had to be more desperation from Rory Burns”: Ricky Ponting points out Rory Joseph Burns’ casual running in Hobart Test

Ricky Ponting points out Rory Joseph Burns’ casual running: The English opening batter failed to score a run in the first innings.

During the second day of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, England opening batter Rory Burns (0) failed to score a run in a match which could decide his immediate Test career.

Facing Australia spearhead Mitchell Starc in the first over, Burns looked confident while facing the first six deliveries of his innings. Less did he know that those would be the only six deliveries which he’d faced after warming the bench for a couple of Tests.

On the fourth delivery of the second over, Burns opening partner Zac Crawley (18) nudged a Pat Cummins delivery towards to cover to call for a quick single.

Burns, who responded in the affirmative, didn’t match his running with his calling which saw him falling short of making the crease at the striker’s end. Fielding at cover, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne put on display a brisk direct-hit to make early inroads into the English batting lineup.

Ricky Ponting points out Rory Joseph Burns’ casual running in Hobart Test

In what is Burns’ eighth duck in his last 22 Test innings, the 31-year old player is only an innings away from getting dropped from the Test squad.

Commentating for Channel 7 in this Ashes, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting called out Burns for not showing enough desperation to reach the crease whilst being in the middle of fighting for his Test career.

“There had to be more desperation there from Rory Burns. He’s back into the Test side, fighting for his Test career, and he’s not willing to put in a big dive to try and save his wicket,” Ponting said on live commentary.

“I know it’s not his fault, not his call. But you can imagine Marnus Labuschagne in that same situation, he would have been diving from two or three yards out from the crease.”

Twitter reactions on Rory Joseph Burns:

