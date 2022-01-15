Cricket

“There had to be more desperation from Rory Burns”: Ricky Ponting points out Rory Joseph Burns’ casual running in Hobart Test

"There had to be more desperation from Rory Burns": Ricky Ponting points out Rory Joseph Burns' casual running in Hobart Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Fred VanVleet is a clone of Kyle Lowry and should be an all-star”: Pistons coach Dwane Casey lauds the Raptors star while giving FVV his nod for the All-Star game
Next Article
"Stephen Curry went from being blown out to blowing teams out!": Warriors make NBA History as they put up a 70-point swing half-time swing in back-to-back games
Cricket Latest News
"There had to be more desperation from Rory Burns": Ricky Ponting points out Rory Joseph Burns' casual running in Hobart Test
“There had to be more desperation from Rory Burns”: Ricky Ponting points out Rory Joseph Burns’ casual running in Hobart Test

Ricky Ponting points out Rory Joseph Burns’ casual running: The English opening batter failed to…