CSK vs PBKS 2022 Man of the Match today IPL: Who is the Man of the Match yesterday IPL Chennai vs Punjab?

CSK vs PBKS 2022 Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Punjab Kings won his maiden match award in the IPL tonight.

During the 11th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs to register a thumping victory.

Chasing a 181-run target, CSK were bundled out for a substandard 126 in 18 overs. Barring all-rounder Shivam Dube’s fourth T20 half-century where he scored 57 (30) with the help of six fours and three sixes, no other batter from their team managed to find any momentum whatsoever.

Having lost half their side by the eighth over, a victory had become a near-impossible task for the Super Kings. Readers must note that this is the first time in the history of IPL when Chennai have lost their first three league stage matches.

Kings spinner Rahul Chahar was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-25-3. However, it was debutant pacer Vaibhav Arora and all-rounder Liam Livingstone’s two wickets each which changed the game for them. While Arora dismissed Robin Uthappa (13) and Moeen Ali (0) with the new ball, Livingstone sent back Dube and Dwayne Bravo (0) on successive deliveries to all but confirm a victory.

CSK vs PBKS 2022 Man of the Match

Playing his 12th IPL match tonight, Livingstone finally justified his potential by scoring a hard-hitting 60 (32) comprising of five fours and sixes each. Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the second over, Livingstone struck boundaries from the word go including a 108-metre six off CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

Punjabiyo chak te phatte @PunjabKingsIPL buraaaahhh #PBKvCSK @IPL well bowled .. vaibhav can swing both ways. Arshdeep, Rabada , Livingston 💥 outstanding catching jitesh sharma — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2022

In what was his 23rd T20 half-century, Livingstone batted with a strike rate of 187.50 to be a deserving candidate for the ‘Man of the Match’ award at the Cricket Club of India.

“The first two games hadn’t gone my way. Good to contribute to a win. Thought the boys did brilliantly. We got to a target which we thought was defendable and our seam bowlers were outstanding in the powerplay. I’ve been swinging hard enough, nice to get a couple off the middle today,” Livingstone told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.