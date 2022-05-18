Cricket

“Yeh aadat hi ban gayi”: Umran Malik explains reason behind punch celebration in 2022 IPL

Umran Malik has been in smashing form this season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, and he has revealed the secret behind his celebration.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I’d have also selected Livingstone": Kevin Pietersen questions Liam Livingstone's absence from England Test squad vs New Zealand
Next Article
Dana White was greeted warmly as he attended the NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks
Cricket Latest News
Umran Malik has been in smashing form this season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, and he has revealed the secret behind his celebration.
“Yeh aadat hi ban gayi”: Umran Malik explains reason behind punch celebration in 2022 IPL

Umran Malik has been in smashing form this season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season,…