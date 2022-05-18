“Yeh aadat hi ban gayi”: Umran Malik explains reason behind punch celebration in 2022 IPL

Umran Malik has been in smashing form this season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, and he has revealed the secret behind his celebration.

Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their playoff hopes alive after beating Mumbai Indians by three runs in the 65th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. SRH managed to score 193 runs in the first innings, where Rahul Tripathi scored a half-century.

Mumbai Indians started the game very strong, where Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma stitched a brilliant opening partnership. Mumbai Indians lost their way in between where the pacers of Sunrisers Hyderabad played an incredible part. Tim David did his best, but could not complete the job.

Umran Malik scalped three wickets in the game, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an incredible 19th over, he bowled a maiden and took a wicket as well. Both pacers had a conversation after the game as well.

Umran Malik reveals the secret behind his celebration

After an important victory against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2022. Pacers Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar engaged in a conversation after the game, and Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the video on their official social media handles

Bhuvneshwar Kumar asked Umran Malik whether playing in tennis ball cricket tournaments helped him increase his speed or not. Umran Said that he used to bowl pacey yorkers in the Tennis ball tournaments as well and none wanted to play alongside him.

Umran Malik also revealed the story behind his special celebration after taking a wicket. He said that an umpire used to do the same, and now it has became his habit.

“Ese hi hum net mai bowling kar re the, to jab mai wicket leta to ese hi karte the, to aadat ban gayi ese karne ki,” Umran Malik said about his celebration.

The duo of Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have bowled well for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. Malik has been exceptional this season, where he has scalped 21 wickets in 13 games at a strike-rate of 13.40. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 12 wickets this season at a brilliant economy of 7.19.