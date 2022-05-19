“Yeh bhai sahab alag hi khelte hai”: Virat Kohli describes Rashid Khan peculiar snake shot in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli describes Rashid Khan peculiar snake shot which the latter has played with consummate perfection in IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans.

Rashid Khan, the young Afghan sensation has had the world talking about him ever since he has started displaying magic with the ball in his hand, especially in the T20 format.

Currently playing for the debutant IPL franchise Gujarat Titans in the ongoing 15th season of the marquee league, the 23-year-old has also taken the Cricketing fraternity by storm, courtesy of his six hitting ability with the bat lower down the order, while deploying the same with, what he himself terms it as the ‘snake shot’.

Rashid has, in IPL 2022 played a couple of match-winning camoes against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and then versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while playing some of his blistering strokes, including the aforementioned ‘snake shot’.

Virat Kohli describes Rashid Khan peculiar snake shot

Ahead of his side’s ongoing encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rashid shared a video on his Instagram handle, wherein former RCB skipper Virat Kohli is seen imitating and explaining someone (not in the frame) as to how the Afghan superstar comes into a peculiar and difficult body position while playing the shot, with a half bat swing.

Rashid is seen standing adjacent to him, before finally the two burst into laughter with Virat hilariously expressing the way the former goes about with the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

Rashid had, earlier in the season, during an interaction with his GT skipper Hardik Pandya, explained how he has worked really hard on his batting in the past two to three years, and how he has strengthened his wrists to be able to execute his ‘snake shot’.

“I call it the Snake Shot. When a snake bites someone it springs back. When the ball is too full, I can’t finish the shot completely. My body position doesn’t allow me to finish the shot. If I try to do that, I can’t generate the power. So I have worked on it a lot and strengthened my wrists for it,” Rashid had exclaimed in a video posted by IPL post the SRH vs GT match this season.