“You are a champion”: Shadab Khan lends support to injured Shaheen Shah Afridi as he won’t take part in Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi getting ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 and the subsequent seven-match T20I series against England has come as a mammoth shock for their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 preparations.

Afridi, 22, has been ruled out due to a knee injury which he first suffered during the tour of Sri Lanka last month. While the left-arm bowler had to miss the second Test match against Sri Lanka due to the same, he didn’t participate in the ongoing tour of Netherlands despite traveling with the team.

Advised a rest period ranging between “four to six weeks”, Afridi would look to stage a comeback ahead of New Zealand tour in October right before the T20 World Cup. A vital cog in the wheel of the current Pakistani team, Afridi’s absence will be duly felt in all their upcoming high-profile international assignments.

Shadab Khan lends support to injured Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan white-ball vice-captain took to social media platform Twitter to lend support to Afridi. In fact, Khan quoted a tweet written by Afridi believing that the latter would come back “even stronger” post his recovery.

Have a quick recovery @iShaheenAfridi. We are all here for you support. You are a champion, we all believe you will comeback even stronger. #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/EKW1sM24MW — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 20, 2022

Labeling Afridi as a “brave young man”, PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro has also endorsed the opinion of Afridi coming back strongly from this setback. It is Soomro who has hinted at Afridi returning to competitive cricket in October.

“I have spoken with [Shaheen Shah] Afridi and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October,” Soomro said in a statement.