“You can’t have such huge baggage”: Danish Kaneria opines on Virat Kohli’s place in team India ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Danish Kaneria opines on Virat Kohli’s place in the Indian T20 squad amid a slump in batting form ahead of the imminent Asia Cup in UAE.

That former team India captain Virat Kohli has been facing the most intense criticism ever in his career off-late, has become a household news by now.

People from all walks of life, particularly in India, have an opinion on his current batting form, which has faced an unprecedented slump, especially in the Test format.

Moreover, with him having played only four T20Is this year so far, and with batting potentials galore in the top-order, fans and experts have been voicing their opinions against his inclusion in the playing XI, despite the selectors showing ample faith in him to come good by selecting him in the Indian squad for the imminent Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli, meanwhile, has already began with his training for the tournament in Mumbai, along with his IPL team RCB’s coach Sanjay Bangar.

Danish Kaneria opines on Virat Kohli’s place in the Indian T20 squad

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has also come up with his share of opinion on Virat Kohli’s recent form and how the same could have an affect on team India’s Asia Cup campaign this year.

Kaneria, while speaking via his YouTube channel, was of the view that Kohli needs to come good in the upcoming Asia Cup for getting his berth secured in the squad for the T20 World Cup, which commences from October this year.

Moreover. he also stated that the Indian team cannot carry such a huge baggage so long, but was also unsure of a player of his caliber to be dropped altogether either.

“If Kohli wants to be considered for the T20 World Cup, he will need to come back with a bang. He will need to perform by hook or by crook. You can’t have such huge baggage with the team and then to bench him will also be incredibly tough. Pakistan will hope that Kohli’s form slump continues because if he gets back his mojo, he will be dangerous,” remarked Kaneria in his YouTube channel.

India play against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opening match on August 28, at the Dubai International Stadium.