Mumbai Indians winning years: Mumbai Indians IPL champion list of seasons

Mumbai Indians winning years: In terms of number of titles, Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful IPL franchise till date.

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence with the tournament opener to played at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their finalists from last season Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The imminent season of the league is set to be a 10-team affair with the format set to be almost alike the 2011 season, with some minor tweaks.

The tournament will begin with teams having to build their team combinations from scratch, courtesy of the mega auction which saw a majority of players roped in by rival franchises.

Having said that, the Mumbai Indians-led by Rohit Sharma, and Chennai Super Kings-led by MS Dhoni would garner maximum eyeballs, having bagged a combined total of nine IPL titles in the fourteen editions so far.

Mumbai Indians winning years

Having not been able to lift the title during the initial five seasons of the IPL, the MI franchise’s appointment of a certain Rohit Sharma came as a boon for them during the 2013 season.

A poor performance with the bat during the initial matches of the season by then MI skipper Ricky Ponting meant that the decorated Aussie skipper had to step down from the post, but not before appointing India’s present all-format skipper Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise moving forward.

Rohit not only led Mumbai to a title triumph in his very first season as skipper of the franchise, but also lifted the coveted silverware during the 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions as well.

Just when fans and experts started noting a pattern-of MI lifting the title every odd-numbered year, they lifted their record fifth title in 2020 as well, to further assert their dominance in the league.

With CSK having lifted four IPL titles in totality, Rohit Sharma-led MI still have a one title advantage and will commence the imminent season to make it six overall in their kitty.

Mumbai Indians IPL winning seasons