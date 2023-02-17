“You put your body on the line for India”: Sunil Gavaskar honours Cheteshwar Pujara with heart-warming tribute

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara considered it as an “honour” to have received his 100th Test cap from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar – the first Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches.

Pujara, perhaps among the last of his kind of batters, representing India for the 100th time in the ancestral format will pave way for others to not get allured by the riches and ever-increasing popularity of white-ball formats. In fact, the 35-year old player made it a point to encourage youngsters to play the “ultimate” form of cricket in Test cricket.

“It is an honour to receive this cap from you. Legends like you [Sunil Gavaskar] have inspired me. Test cricket is the ultimate format for me, it challenges you just like life. To all the youngsters, I’d encourage y’all to work hard to play Test cricket for India,” Pujara told host broadcaster Star Sports right before the start of play on the first day of the second Test match against Australia in Delhi.

Sunil Gavaskar honours Cheteshwar Pujara with heart-warming words

Pujara’s modest words came as a response to Gavaskar using heart-warming words to congratulate the former on his landmark Test. One of the commentators for Star Sports during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gavaskar expressed pride in Pujara becoming the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100th Test.

Believing it to be a monumental and joyous occasion and rightly so, Gavaskar highlighted how Pujara has brought laurels for his country on the back of being an absolute fighter despite all the highs and lows.

Congratulations on making your 100th Test appearance for Team India, @cheteshwar1. It is a very special and proud moment. Keep giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/mN7RZeDvsB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 17, 2023

“When you go out to bat, it looks that you are not taking a bat with you but the India flag with you. You put your body on the line for India. You have taken the blows” Gavaskar said on Star Sports referring to Pujara’s unmatched tenacity and determination during the last tour of Australia.

Much like all the fans, Gavaskar also hoped for Pujara to become the first Indian cricketer to score a century in his 100th Test match.