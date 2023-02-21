“You tw*t”: When Ben Stokes was fined for his aggressive send off to James Faulkner in 2014 AUS vs ENG Perth ODI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is enjoying some great success as the Test captain of the side. He was appointed as the Test captain last year, and the team has been flying high under his leadership. They won the Test series in Pakistan as well, and recently, the English team won the pink-ball Test against New Zealand.

As a captain, Stokes is very mature now, but the same was not the case in the past. He has been involved in quite a few controversies as well in the past. Stokes was fined and banned for his brawl in a Bristol bar, he was fined for abusing a spectator as well on the ground after getting out.

There was one more incident when Stokes lost his cool, and it was against Australia in an ODI match in 2014 at Perth’s WACA Stadium. He was fined for his aggressive celebration against Australian all-rounder, James Faulkner.

When Ben Stokes was fined for his aggressive send-off to James Faulkner

James Faulkner was batting for the Australian team, and he was clearly struggling out there in the middle. The pitch was assisting the pacers, and while trying to play a cut short against Stokes, Faulkner got out by giving an easy catch to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. He could just score 2 runs in 11 balls.

Stokes was elated by the dismissal, and he gave an aggressive send-off to the Australian all-rounder, “You tw*t” was clearly audible, and Stokes was reprimanded for the same. He was accused of breaching article 2.1.4 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. He was fined 15 percent of his match fee for the same.

Talking about the match, England registered an easy win by 57 runs, where Stokes delivered a Man of the Match performance. England scored 316/8 in the 1st innings, Stokes played a knock of 70 runs. Australia could just score 259 runs, and Stokes bowled an excellent spell of 9-1-38-4.