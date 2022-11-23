When Shane Warne was fined $5000 for giving captaincy to James Faulkner in BBL to avoid Ban

Australian legend Shane Warne achieved some big heights during his playing career, and he was surrounded by a lot of controversies as well. One such incident happened during the Big Bash League 2012-13 where he was fined $5000 for unfair means.

The Australian legend passed away earlier this year which led the whole cricketing universe in shock. He died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Warne was the first bowler to achieve the mark of 700 test wickets, and he was one of the two bowlers to take 1000 international wickets.

Warne was also the first captain to win the IPL trophy when he led Rajasthan Royals to the win in the 2008 season. In an interesting story, it was said that Warne once threatened the Royals that he can leave the side even before the competition started.

When Shane Warne was fined $5000 for giving captaincy to James Faulkner

Shane Warne is often surrounded by controversies, and one such event happened during the semi-final of BBL 2012-13. Warne was the captain of the Melbourne Stars, whereas Cameron White was the vice-captain. Both Warne and White were playing the match, but the Stars surprised everyone by handing the captaincy to James Faulkner in the semi-final.

The move was made to save Warne from a potential ban due to slow over rate, he was punished for the same once in the tournament for the same and one more strike would have banned him to play in the final of the tournament. The same was the case with White as well, and that’s why Faulkner was made the captain.

ALSO READ: When Rajasthan Royals paid $657,000 and 0.75% ownership to Shane Warne

However, this thing came under unfair rules, and Warne was fined $5000 for the same. Later, Warne said that he was not aware of that rule, or he would have informed the management about the same.

“Just got feedback that I was fined $5000 for spirit of cricket,” Warne said.

“Clarification – I had no idea about the rule/law… If I was aware of the law/rule I would have tossed the coin, to me I should have been informed and made aware by management!”

Melbourne Stars lost the semi-final against Perth Scorchers by 8 wickets against the Scorchers on the DLS method. The Stars scored 183/2 in 18 overs, and the Scorchers scored 142/2 in 13 overs to register a win.