Cricket

Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 2020: International cricket likely to return to Multan during Zimbabwe series

Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 2020: International cricket likely to return to Multan during Zimbabwe series
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Supercell News: Why did Supercell cancel the Creator Tournament for Clan Wars 2.0?
Next Article
CDZ Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction: Cadiz Vs Osasuna Best Dream11 Team for La Liga 2020-21 Match
Latest Cricket News
Vitality T20 Blast: Gareth Delany hits monstrous six off Jordan Thompson in Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match
Vitality T20 Blast: Gareth Delany hits monstrous six off Jordan Thompson in Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match

Gareth Delany hits monstrous six: The home team’s all-rounder was declared the ‘Man of the…