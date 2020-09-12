Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 2020: International cricket likely to return to Multan during Zimbabwe series

Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 2020: Serious efforts are being made by the Pakistan Cricket Board to host Zimbabwe this year.

Multan Cricket Stadium is likely to host an international match after a 12-year long gap as there are talks of Pakistan hosting Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in Multan this year. The last international match to happen in Multan was an ODI against Bangladesh in 2008.

As far as Rawalpindi is concerned, it is expected to host Zimbabwe for three T20Is during the same series. While the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hosted a Test match against Bangladesh earlier this year, the last ODI to be played there was against West Indies in 2006.

The development was made public by renowned Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq on his Twitter account. “Rawalpindi will host the three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe while the three One-Day Internationals will be played in Multan,” read Sadiq’s tweet.

It was last month that PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) CEO Wasim Khan had opened up on hosting Zimbabwe in November after ensuring that they reach Pakistan by October 20 to complete a two-week mandatory quarantine period due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Had it not been for the global crisis, Zimbabwe would have toured Australia in August this year. With the tour getting postponed now, Zimbabwe would be hoping to travel to Pakistan next month to play three T20Is and ODIs each.

It is worth mentioning that Zimbabwe were the first country to visit Pakistan after almost six years in 2015. Since then, the two sides have met twice in Zimbabwe. After playing white-ball cricket in Zimbabwe in 2015, Pakistan also toured the nation in 2018 for a triangular series involving Australia and a bilateral five-match ODI series.