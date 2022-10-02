Cryocells joins 100 Thieves as their main Oper, replacing the former 100Thieves member Will in the process.

Cryocells Joins 100 Thieves : Due to the recent franchising reveal, many Tier 1 Valorant teams scramble to hire talent from other strong teams to prepare themselves for later competition.

In this hype, 100 Thieves recently picked Mr 4k, Cryocells, to their main roster, replacing Will as their Oper. Cryo will join Bang, Asuna, Stellar, and Derrek in the main Valorant roster.

Here is a video released by the 100 Thieves welcoming Cryocells to the team.

Why Cryocells joined 100 Thieves

In his induction video, Cryo mentions that it was his dream to join 100 Thieves since it is a top-tier organization with the best coaching staff in NA.

He also mentions that his primary OP role will be essential in Valorant. The reason is that playing for picks and getting a kill without dying dramatically increases the team’s confidence.

Cryo mentions that he joined 100 Thieves since it makes him a better player, and it also positively impacts his brand.

This will help him grow as a player and help him become a franchise name. Cryo’s goal in the 2023 season is to play in front of a crowd as he did in Champions 2022.

He also mentions that he wants to become the best duelist in NA. He cites names of players like yay, who have cemented themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

To be the best duelist, Cryo mentions he will work on his team communication. He believes Valorant is played better with team communication and is difficult to carry solo.

100 Thieves Nadeshot on Signing Cryocells

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot informed his stream that signing Cryo was a tough decision. They had to eliminate Wil from the roster while also deciding which player to sign.

As for Will, he was “super emotional” about the decision and said he would come back stronger than ever. He still looks for opportunities to fit in the franchising.

OpTic yay was definitely a part of the conversation, but Nadeshot believes that this was the best decision in the current situation of the team and Cryo himself.

Only time will tell if the pickup was what 100 Thieves were looking for or if they could have signed yay.